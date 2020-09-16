iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,605,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,068,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,285.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,243. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $286.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

