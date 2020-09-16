iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,053 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

