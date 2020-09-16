iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 186,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 174,812 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. 413,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,184. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

