iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

