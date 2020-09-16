Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.