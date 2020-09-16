Jetcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246,766.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $266,301.05 and $246,766.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

