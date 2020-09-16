Jibrel Network (JNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $345.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,141,589 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

