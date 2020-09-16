JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) a $550.00 Price Target

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) received a $550.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.96.

ADBE opened at $497.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.83. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

