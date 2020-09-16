KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 934.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

