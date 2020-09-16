Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $442,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,128 shares of company stock worth $2,540,303 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

