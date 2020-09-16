Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 393,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,090,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

