Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $218.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

