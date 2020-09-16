Maverick Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,874.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $317,425.37 and $2,874.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00252692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.01489714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00189859 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

