Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 4,680,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 196,885 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

