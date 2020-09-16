Metacoin Price Tops $0.0978 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Metacoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $26.41 million and $104,710.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

About Metacoin

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

