Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Update

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 29,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.05. 26,328,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,262,148. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,551.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.