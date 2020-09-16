Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,480.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.43% of JD.Com worth $374,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,490,843. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

