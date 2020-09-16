Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 719,263 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 274.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.88% of SBA Communications worth $292,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,125,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.14. The company had a trading volume of 577,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,150. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.56 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day moving average is $294.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

