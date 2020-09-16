Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,014 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify worth $199,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $988.41.

Shopify stock traded down $44.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $885.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,451.09, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.64. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.