Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $210.36 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $210,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $433.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.52. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

