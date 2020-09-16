Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $262.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of Illumina worth $262,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $320,139,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 269,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 86.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 457,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 212,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $29.72 on Wednesday, reaching $322.47. 3,409,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,409. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

