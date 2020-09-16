Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $356.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.90% of American Electric Power worth $356,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

