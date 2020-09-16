Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 186,252 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $205,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. 5,441,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,652 shares of company stock worth $169,626,359 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

