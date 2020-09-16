Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 374,521 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,521 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $312,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 6,049,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,681. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.