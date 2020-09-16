Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

