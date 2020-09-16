MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MOSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 27,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MoSys has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.