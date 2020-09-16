MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 294,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

MTBC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 116,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.09.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that MTBC will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MTBC news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,275 shares of company stock valued at $171,673. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

