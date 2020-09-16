Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.61% of Myokardia worth $441,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after buying an additional 933,147 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 343,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $13,723,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

