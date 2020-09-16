New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,403,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $432,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 1,975,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

