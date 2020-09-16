Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 257,916 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,916 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Baidu worth $75,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Baidu by 2,999.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Baidu by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 603,065 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. 2,405,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

