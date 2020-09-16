Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,955,419 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,955,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,156,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.89% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 2,083,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,827. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

