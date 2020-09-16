Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $69,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,856,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.60. 1,415,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.24. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

