Ninety One UK Ltd Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 210.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,798 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 342.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 8,904,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.