Ninety One UK Ltd Has $46.09 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,804 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $46,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 1,114,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

