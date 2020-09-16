Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,703,685 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.79% of SSR Mining worth $73,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 4,912,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

