Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 82.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $27,969.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

