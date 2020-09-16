Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Novavax worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

