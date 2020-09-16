NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 1,841,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,493. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

