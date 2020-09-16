Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,281.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.87 million and $50,281.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Koinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitrue, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bitbns, BITBOX, WazirX, Zebpay and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.