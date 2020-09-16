OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 1,092,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

