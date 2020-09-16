Own Trading Up 35.2% Over Last Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.04297050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058021 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

