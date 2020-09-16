Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,454,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.03% of Pan American Silver worth $65,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after purchasing an additional 486,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,685. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.