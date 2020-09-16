ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.04 million and $112.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,039.84 or 1.00352853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00171518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

