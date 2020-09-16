Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $180.91. 8,167,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

