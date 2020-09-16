Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,214,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Pembina Pipeline worth $455,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,071,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,835 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 223,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

