PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0292 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $84,598.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01488289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00189768 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.