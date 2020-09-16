Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.41% of Planet Fitness worth $492,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

