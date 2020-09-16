POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

