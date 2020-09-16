Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.37% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $44,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of PBH opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

