Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 508,220 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $283,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 48,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 1,438,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,539. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

